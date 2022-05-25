Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) rose 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $55.96. Approximately 7,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 184,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

GCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $754.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Genesco by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

