Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) rose 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $55.96. Approximately 7,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 184,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.
GCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $754.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Genesco by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
