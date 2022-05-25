General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Mills were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,929,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,113,000 after acquiring an additional 259,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,300,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

