Gatechain Token Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges (GT)

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the dollar. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gatechain Token

Gatechain Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

