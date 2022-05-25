Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 395,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,299,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 893,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.35. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

