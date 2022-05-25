Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $2.90 Million in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $5,176,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $169.88 on Wednesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.14.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

