Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,351. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

