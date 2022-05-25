Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Bally’s worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 56.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BALY. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

