Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 305 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,205 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFST. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,738,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $42,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $52,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $342.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68.

Southern First Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.