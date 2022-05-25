Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $596,900. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

