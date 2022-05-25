Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

