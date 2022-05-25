Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

