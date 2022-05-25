Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.47% of Anterix worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Anterix stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $779.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

