Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CFO Lewis A. Fanger Acquires 12,000 Shares

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FLL stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $209.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Full House Resorts by 995.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 564,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Full House Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 375,791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Full House Resorts by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in Full House Resorts by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 223,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 114,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

