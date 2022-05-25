FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.25

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $53.94, with a volume of 20870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

