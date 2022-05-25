Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Freshpet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,955,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,769,000 after buying an additional 65,882 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,202,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,528,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,971,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $183.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

