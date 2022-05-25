Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 159,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,255,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

