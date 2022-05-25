Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FOXF traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. 6,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.21. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

