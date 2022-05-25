Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

FORD opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

