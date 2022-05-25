Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.04

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.04 and traded as high as C$64.30. Fortis shares last traded at C$64.28, with a volume of 1,975,126 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on Fortis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price (up previously from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB upped their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.81.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.07. The firm has a market cap of C$30.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,870,402.45. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

