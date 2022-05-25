Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes $382,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after acquiring an additional 922,811 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,286,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,837,000 after buying an additional 1,555,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
BMY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. 603,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,010,080. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
