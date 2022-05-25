Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,799,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,700,247. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

