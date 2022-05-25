Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,784,438. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.