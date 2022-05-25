Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $235,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,470,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.52. 24,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,097. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

