Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Get UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN alerts:

Shares of FBGX stock traded down $24.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.63. 65 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 12-month low of $406.23 and a 12-month high of $895.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $697.82.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.