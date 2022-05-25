Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 208,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after buying an additional 47,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,710. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $473.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

