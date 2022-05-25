Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.37. 274,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,684. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.65 and a one year high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

