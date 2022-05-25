Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.79. 24,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

