Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of FOR opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $791.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.84. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forestar Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

