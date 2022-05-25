First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Stock Price Down 1%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.82 and last traded at $46.77. 13,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 38,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24.

