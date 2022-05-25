First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Stock Price Down 1%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.82 and last traded at $46.77. 13,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 38,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.