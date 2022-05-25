First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 31st

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

FTSL stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,874. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,268,000.

