First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Trading Down 2.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.96. Approximately 4,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 16,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.74.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.