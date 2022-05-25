First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,974. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

