First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of LDSF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,107. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter.

