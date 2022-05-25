First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,531. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.