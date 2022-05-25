First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 304,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 177,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.
