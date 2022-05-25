First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Reduced by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $60.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.028 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

