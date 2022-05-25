First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 20,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 78,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35.
