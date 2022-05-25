First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after buying an additional 105,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period.

