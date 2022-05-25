First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in May

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,829. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
