First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

