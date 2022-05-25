First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.36.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
