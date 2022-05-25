First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.24

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.24 and traded as high as C$37.93. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$36.33, with a volume of 1,772,530 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The firm has a market cap of C$24.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.25.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total transaction of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,922,094. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$1,845,805.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,122,729.85. Insiders have sold a total of 260,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,666 in the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

