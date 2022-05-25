First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 687.1% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. 662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,523. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $302.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

