First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $85.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $10.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $658.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.45. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $610.67 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.06.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 63.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,462.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,214 shares of company stock worth $840,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $964.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

