First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $85.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $15.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $663.78. 279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.06. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $610.67 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $660.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $757.45.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 63.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,214 shares of company stock worth $840,307. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,971,000 after buying an additional 57,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.00.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

