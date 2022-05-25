First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $85.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.
NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $15.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $663.78. 279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.06. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $610.67 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $660.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $757.45.
In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,214 shares of company stock worth $840,307. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,971,000 after buying an additional 57,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.00.
About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
