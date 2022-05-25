First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Invests $9.09 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.0% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,784,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,921,000 after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.79. 1,141,136 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.97.

