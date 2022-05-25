FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes $208,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 913 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,053,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,309,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after buying an additional 341,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $179.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.74. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

