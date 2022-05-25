FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases New Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

