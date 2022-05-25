Financial Review: Kaltura (KLTR) versus Its Rivals

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) is one of 406 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kaltura to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kaltura alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kaltura and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 0 5 4 0 2.44 Kaltura Competitors 2886 13773 24958 692 2.55

Kaltura presently has a consensus target price of $7.64, indicating a potential upside of 339.02%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 76.71%. Given Kaltura’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of Kaltura shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -35.92% N/A -29.90% Kaltura Competitors -30.57% -63.96% -7.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaltura and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $165.02 million -$59.35 million -1.98 Kaltura Competitors $1.74 billion $276.72 million -35,764.57

Kaltura’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kaltura. Kaltura is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kaltura peers beat Kaltura on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Kaltura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. It also provides a TV solution that allows to provide OTT advertising and subscription-based live and on-demand TV services for media companies and telecom operators. In addition, the company offers media services, such as APIs, SDKs, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.