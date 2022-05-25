Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) vs. Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Head to Head Contrast

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Rating) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Fifth Street Asset Management alerts:

65.5% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.61 $23.23 million $4.84 3.78

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fifth Street Asset Management and Bridge Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bridge Investment Group has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Dividends

Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bridge Investment Group pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group 29.40% 5.41% 3.28%

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.