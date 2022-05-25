Fifth Lane Capital LP Purchases New Position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 0.22% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI stock traded up $9.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,051. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

